MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.23

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00), with a volume of 23540503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

The firm has a market cap of £2.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.75.

About MetalNRG (LON:MNRG)

MetalNRG plc, a natural resource investing company, invests in, explores for, and develops various mineral properties. It holds interest in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; Palomino Cobalt project located in Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Kamushanovskoye Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

