MFN Partners Management LP Sells 436,488 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MFN Partners Management LP reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,112,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 436,488 shares during the period. Cameco makes up about 7.1% of MFN Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $154,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,070 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Cameco stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $19.97. 175,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,275. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

