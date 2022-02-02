Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 337.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.