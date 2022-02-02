Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,050 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 244,830 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $407,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

