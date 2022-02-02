MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 18,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,901,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $518.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,404,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,974,000 after acquiring an additional 82,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,277,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

