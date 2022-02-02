Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%.
Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $329.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.
