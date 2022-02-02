Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $329.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

