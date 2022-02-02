Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Shares of MBCN opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 417,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 30.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

