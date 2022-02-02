Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Short Interest Update

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the December 31st total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711. Midwest has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.45.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Midwest will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Midwest from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Midwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 33,075.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 3,522.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 12.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 159.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Midwest by 3,226.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

