MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the December 31st total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MIND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.41. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,288. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 717.17%.

In other news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in MIND Technology in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

