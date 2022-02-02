Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAIFF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,651. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Minera Alamos has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.63.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

