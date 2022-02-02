Minerva Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the third quarter worth about $3,241,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGICA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. 43,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

