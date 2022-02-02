Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

MITEY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 220,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.