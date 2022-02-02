Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.
MITEY traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. 220,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Recommended Story: Blockchain
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.