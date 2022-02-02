Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 956.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

AXTA stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

