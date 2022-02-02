Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $138,000 Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Cinemark by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NYSE CNK opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.43. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

