Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $240,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,076,000 after buying an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

