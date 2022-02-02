Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $113,000 in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRC. Benchmark initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Range Resources stock opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

