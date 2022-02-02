Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 225,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE stock opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

