Mizuho Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,345.21.

GOOGL opened at $2,752.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,823.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,812.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,906.37 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

