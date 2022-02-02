Mizuho Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $122.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.
Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
