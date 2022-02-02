Mizuho Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $122.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.