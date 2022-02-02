Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Neutral by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.87.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
