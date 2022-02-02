Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Upgraded to Neutral by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a twelve month low of $117.34 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,860,230. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

