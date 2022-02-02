Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Position Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of Moelis & Company worth $37,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,918. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

MC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

