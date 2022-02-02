Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $176.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 417.71% and a negative return on equity of 117.50%. Research analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 764.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molecular Templates by 97.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molecular Templates by 374.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 186.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.