Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.87.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.