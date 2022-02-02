Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

NYSE ORCL opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.55. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

