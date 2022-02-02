Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,310 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 31.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,650,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,473,000 after buying an additional 1,845,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $103.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock worth $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

