Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $692,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $857,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $4,999,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,994,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

