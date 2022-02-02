Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Coeur Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 101.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 42.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Noble Financial raised Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDE stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.17.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.