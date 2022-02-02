MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ML stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 631,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,330. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.15. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post -43.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

