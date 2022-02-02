Montag & Caldwell LLC Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,516 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $40,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 190,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 65,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 26,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.04. 27,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,994,774. The stock has a market cap of $445.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

