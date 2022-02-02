Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $919,000 Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,144,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT stock remained flat at $$17.49 during trading on Wednesday. 90,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,535,562. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLVT. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarivate Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.