Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.53.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.52. 12,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,073. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

