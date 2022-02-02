Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $31,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The company has a market capitalization of $237.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $623.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

