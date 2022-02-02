Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 226 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.38.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.21. 32,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,053. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.77 and a 200 day moving average of $218.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.05 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.