Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $10.83

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $10.44. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $10.37, with a volume of 239 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after buying an additional 408,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $4,992,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

