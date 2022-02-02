Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,947 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amgen worth $91,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.22. 24,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

