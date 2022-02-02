Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys 7,098 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $17,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,276,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth $16,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $159.96. The company had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,459. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.72. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

