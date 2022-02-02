Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 54,451 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,451 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $34,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE CFR traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,562. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $143.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.