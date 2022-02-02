Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Daniel A. Simkowitz Sells 18,414 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. 9,593,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,068,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
