Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Daniel A. Simkowitz Sells 18,414 Shares

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. 9,593,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,068,853. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $186.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

