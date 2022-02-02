Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,322. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,788. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

