Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

EDV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.64) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.69) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.65) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,634.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,714.35. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

