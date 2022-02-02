Morgan Stanley Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $76.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.31. 9,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,589. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.