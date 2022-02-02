MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $573.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

MSCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $546.01 on Wednesday. MSCI has a one year low of $400.01 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $579.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 220.58%. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

