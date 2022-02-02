MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 279,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,284,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.08% of Ally Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $204,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 61.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 288,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 109,663 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,126,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,498,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. 40,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALLY. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

