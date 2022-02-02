MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 113,000 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ED. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.11. 8,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,811. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $87.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

