MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 425,550 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,550 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $113,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

