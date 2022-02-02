MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $24.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,666 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.66. 64,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,502,862. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.85. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

