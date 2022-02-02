MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $85.45 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,223,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,573 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $85,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

GILD stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.17. 402,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,741,888. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.