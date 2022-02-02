MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 76,170 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 76,170 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.32. 41,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

