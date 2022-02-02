N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BWNG stock opened at GBX 40.40 ($0.54) on Tuesday. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 36.16 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.85 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £186.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

