N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
BWNG stock opened at GBX 40.40 ($0.54) on Tuesday. N Brown Group has a 12 month low of GBX 36.16 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.85 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £186.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
