NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Up 48.6% in January

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,100 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoVibronix by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoVibronix by 46.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 63,868 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in NanoVibronix during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NanoVibronix by 24.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NanoVibronix by 146.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 27,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 153,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,278. NanoVibronix has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative net margin of 1,268.71% and a negative return on equity of 185.03%.

About NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc engages in the development of noninvasive biological response-activating devices. It targets wound healing and pain therapy, and can be administered at home, without the assistance of medical professionals. The firm products include WoundShield, PainShield, and UroShield. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Israel, United Kingdom, European Union, India, and Other.

